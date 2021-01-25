Thomas J. Gregorich, age 76

Thomas J. Gregorich, age 76, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA.  Visitation will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, January 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, as well as one hour prior to the funeral mass on Thursday. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, Bernard, Iowa. 