Thomas J. Gregorich, age 76, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA. Visitation will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, January 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, as well as one hour prior to the funeral mass on Thursday. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, Bernard, Iowa.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 12°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 12°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:07:32 PM
- Dew Point: 21°
- Visibility: 0.49 mi
Today
Snow likely. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Tonight
Snow likely. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Weather Alert
...Winter Storm Continuing Through Tuesday Morning... .A powerful storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow and significant blowing and drifting to the region through tonight. The snow will become lighter Tuesday morning but continue through midday before diminishing. Dangerous travel conditions are expected overnight with visibilities down to a quarter mile in the heaviest bands of snow. Brief near whiteout conditions are possible in open rural areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible mainly west of a line from Dubuque, IA to Belle Plaine, IA. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Through noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Northeast winds gusting up to 35 mph will lead to widespread blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibilities to below a half mile at times. Brief whiteouts are even possible in open rural areas. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow, with rates near 1 inch per hour, are expected through midnight along and south of I-80 and through 3 AM to the north. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
