Thais Marie Grosskruger, age 83, of Maquoketa, died peacefully at Crestridge Care Center on Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Thais was born to Melvin and Violet (Felderman) Keeney on the family farm north of Andrew, Iowa on July 2, 1939. Thais moved with her family when she was six years old to a farm near Petersville, Iowa in 1946. Thais graduated from Delmar High School in 1957. Thais enjoyed many lovely memories growing up on the family farm and enjoyed telling stories of her childhood. In 1958, Thais married Herman Grosskruger and began life on their own farm north of Andrew. To this union came her three sons, David, Paul, and Mark. In addition to raising her family and being very involved in the daily activities of the family farm, Thais worked for Iowa Crop Reporting Service and Iowa Workforce Development, retiring in 2009. Thais enjoyed her hobbies of cooking, building her cookbook collection, gardening, going out dancing, and the many special moments being with her friends and family. Thais will always be remembered for her beautiful smile that would light up the room and her engaging personality that made everyone she met feel special. Thais was able to touch countless people in a positive way and created friendships that lasted a lifetime. In her later years, Thais especially enjoyed the precious moments of being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thais is survived by her sons, David of Maquoketa, Paul (Claudia) of Fleming Island, Florida, and Mark (Myrna) of Andrew; five grandchildren and their spouses, Jerry (Lisa) Grosskruger and Jenn Grosskruger of Jacksonville, Florida, Grant (Jenny) Grosskruger of Ankeny, Grace (Austin) Mohr of Ankeny, and Garrett Grosskruger of North Liberty; and four great-grandchildren, Mason, Mabel, and Miles Mohr, and Maryn Grosskruger.
Thais is also survived by her brother, Kelly (Luella) Keeney and one sister, Mavis Kaczinski. Thais leaves behind several loving family members and countless friends who will cherish her memory.
The family will conduct a private service for Thais at a later date. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family wishes that all memorials be directed to Hospice of Jackson Country.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.