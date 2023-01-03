Terry Norman, 71, of Sabula, IA, passed away on December 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton, IA. A funeral service will be held at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., before the service. Family and friends are invited to share in Terry’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 40°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:30:58 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:41 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 0.5 mi
Today
Cloudy. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Areas of fog with some patchy drizzle. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones and Jackson Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibilities will make travel conditions hazardous for the evening commute. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Next 12 Hours
