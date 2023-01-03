Terry Norman, 71

Terry Norman, 71, of Sabula, IA, passed away on December 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton, IA. A funeral service will be held at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 2 p.m.  Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., before the service.  Family and friends are invited to share in Terry’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.