Terry J. Kilburg, 53, of Springbrook, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue additional visitation will be Saturday morning at church 9:30 am until service time. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 in church cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 83°
- Heat Index: 83°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:42:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:09:42 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.