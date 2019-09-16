Terry J. Kilburg, 53

Terry J. Kilburg, 53, of Springbrook, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital surrounded by his family.  Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook.  Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue additional visitation will be Saturday morning at church 9:30 am until service time.  Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 in church cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending.