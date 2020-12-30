Terrance “Terry” Cornelius, 72, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away after a brief time at Finley Hospital on Dec. 26, 2020. His wife, Kim, and their oldest daughter were by his side during his passing.
Terrance Arthur Cornelius was born on Aug. 25, 1948, in Clinton, Iowa, to Arthur and Ortha (Koehlert) Cornelius. He graduated from Andrew School in 1964, starting a lifelong career in farming outside of Andrew. In 1973, he married Kim Streeter and together they raised 3 daughters. Over the years, in addition to farming, Terry drove semi for several trucking companies, hauling milk for Campbell’s Trucking out of Preston, IA; and grain for Bullock’s Inc. in Maquoketa, IA. In his spare time, he loved spending time with family, gator rides on the farm, surfing the internet for tractor and vehicle deals, and going for coffee in “the big city.”
He was a hardworking and loving husband, father and grandfather. Terry was often considered a quiet person by people that didn’t know him, but those that were close to him were often serenaded with a random song lyric or “Terry-ism.”
Terry is survived by his wife Kim, and daughters: Tracey (Patrick) Till of Andrew, IA, Trisha (Shawn) Pickett of Andrew, IA, and Tara (James McDonald) Cornelius of Cedar Rapids, IA. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren Kate (Dan) Keen, Jacob Till, Kylie, Rylie, Quintin and Lincoln Pickett; and granddogs Bella and Chester.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, a private family service will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Andrew, Iowa Cemetery. There is no public visitation.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060 c/o the Terry A. Cornelius Family.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of support or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
