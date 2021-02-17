Susan Becker (Rys) Huehnergarth, 74, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. Memorial Service will be 12:00 pm (Noon), Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, masks will be required, and limited seating will be available due to social distancing during the memorial service. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 11:30 am prior to services at the church.
Memorial Services will be live broadcast on Bellevue Cable Channel 38 and will be uploaded on Saint John Devotion Youtube Channel following the services.
Susan Becker (Rys) Huehnergarth was born on April 5, 1946, in Pittsburgh PA. She was the daughter of Frederick and Dorothy (Becker) Rys, and the sister of Jacqueline Brogren and Louise McCarl. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Brentwood, PA in 1950.
Susan graduated from Grier School for Girls in Tyrone, PA, and then attended William Woods College for Women in Fulton, MO. In 1968, she graduated with a BA degree majoring in Art Education and Creamics.
On June 11, 1967, Susan married Christopher Huehnergarth in Pittsburg, PA. After Susan’s graduation, they moved to Dubuque, IA so that Chris could attend the University of Dubuque Seminary. Susan gave birth to her only son, Adam, in 1969. He was wrapped in a onesie and laid in a dresser drawer because there was no crib for him in the house. After the divorce, Susan and Adam moved to Bellevue when Adam was five.
To support Adam and herself, Susan did home cleaning and painting along with working at an eye doctor, doing custodial cleaning at the Savanah Army Depot, and the Dubuque Country Club.
Susan quit her cleaning service so that she could provide home health care for her special friend, Isabelle Rieckert who had had a stroke. After Isabelle’s death, Susan took care of Isabelle’s sister Mary Weigert and her husband. While caring for Mary, Susan also worked at Ensign until she retired.
Adam married Jenny Hermsen and they had three children: Rys, Adeline, and Owen. Susan enjoyed having her grandchildren come for VBS each summer. She also enjoyed playing UNO with her family when they came to visit her. Even though she never won, she still loved her family and was very proud of her grandchildren.
Susan was a strong willed and determined woman. She enjoyed being a volunteer for the meals on wheels in Bellevue. She also helped many elderly individuals with their computer issues.
As an active member at Saint John Lutheran, she did a lot of volunteering as the church’s IT person, photographer, web master, TV recorder and computer operator, cleaning the lodge, and maintaining the labyrinth. She was both a valuable partner in ministry with Pastor Paul as well as a very close and significant friend.
On February 15, 2021, Susan’s earthly journey ended at her home with Adam, Jenny, Kathy and Paul at her side. On that day she passed through the gate of death and was brought to her heavenly place prepared for her by our Lord. There Susan is united with all the saints of heaven including her parents, and sisters. Together with all the saints in heaven, she lives forever in the eternal joy and peace of God’s presence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue.
If you are unable to attend services, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Susan Huehnergarth Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
