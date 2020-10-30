Stevin E. “Hooder” Hudrlik, 65, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Oct. 28, 2020, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A public graveside service and burial celebrating Stevin’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at St. John’s Cemetery, Andrew, Iowa. A public visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
Masks are required and it is recommended to practice social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Stevin Edward Hudrlik was born on Jan. 28, 1955, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Edward Alan and Rae Ona (Batey) Hudrlik. He was a 1973 graduate of Andrew High School. He married Mary Lou Deppe on June 16, 1979, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Andrew, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Stevie, Denver and Audra.
Steve grew up in a musical family, playing bass guitar with his father and brothers in Big Ed and the Road Runners. He played in several other bands following this, including Russ and the Hooders which was a local favorite.
Steve had worked as an over-the-road semi-truck driver and mechanic the majority of his life. He made friends wherever he traveled and always had a good joke to tell. He would always lend a helping hand no matter if you were a neighbor, friend or stranger. If you heard a train horn coming down Highway 61 or through Maquoketa or Andrew, you knew that Hooder was home. As an owner-operator truck driver for Long Haul Trucking since 1995, he loved driving Peterbilt’s and was proud to fly the American flag and sing the National Anthem. He tried a go at Stock Car racing, but with only one feature win at the Jackson County Speedway, he knew NASCAR would not be his calling! More recently, he joined the Coronado Car Club and liked showing off his 1979 Lincoln. Steve also enjoyed playing Scrabble, coffee with the boys, and spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Mary Lou Hudrlik of Andrew, IA; children, Stevie (Jeremy) Veach of Bellevue, IA, Denver (Brook) Hudrlik of Maquoketa, IA, and Audra (Brett) Kilburg of Pagosa Springs, CO; 4 grandchildren, Landon, Rowan, Chase and Owen; sisters, Rue Lain (Ron) Storlie of Davenport, IA and Deona (Tom) Casel of Andrew, IA; and brothers, Kevin Hudrlik of Maquoketa, IA, and Marty (Mary) Hudrlik of Maquoketa, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in Stevin’s honor to the Andrew First Responders.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
