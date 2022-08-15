Steven “Bullet” J. Post, 72

Steven “Bullet” J. Post, 72, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away on August 9th, 2022, at home after an unexpected accident.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Will Layton officiating. Friends and family may gather from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.