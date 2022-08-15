Steven “Bullet” J. Post, 72, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away on August 9th, 2022, at home after an unexpected accident.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Will Layton officiating. Friends and family may gather from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Steven was born on May 13th, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank and Rose (Deppe) Post. He attended and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1968. He married Peggy Smothers on November 2nd, 1987. He worked as a warehouse manager for Ardan’s Dept. Store for 12 years until their closing in 1987. He then worked as a floral deliverer for Ellen’s Floral Gallery for several years while becoming a successful landowner and manager for 30 years.
He was a naturalist who loved deer hunting and knew how to live with nature. He gave God credit for all the Earth and its glory each and every day. What you saw was what you got. He wanted nothing but gave everything.
He is survived by his wife Peggy, stepsons Jeffery, Jamie, and Brian Kuhle, was Grandpa Steve to: Ashley, Tanner, Lanie, Samson, Ella and Maya, brother Dennis Post of Dubuque, sister Linda Wilson of Dubuque, goddaughter and niece Cindy Choudhary of Waukee, IA, along with 9 other nieces and nephews, along with many in-laws, all whom Steven loved deeply.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Rose, brothers Ron and Bob, niece Paula (Post) Hegel, and father-in-law Edward Smothers.
Thank you to all the family members who have held it together for me during this unexpected accident.
