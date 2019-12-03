Steven A. Kilburg, 56, a resident of Davenport, was born to eternal life November 30, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. A prayer service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport, with visitation following from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family to be distributed to Steve’s favorite charities and organizations.
Steve was born October 6, 1963 in Bellevue, Iowa the son of Merle and Marilyn (Guckenberger) Kilburg. He was a 1982 graduate of Marquette High School in Bellevue and graduated from Loras College in Dubuque with a BA degree. Steve married Mary Howes in DeWitt, Iowa on April 16, 1997.
Steve was a tireless worker and business owner. He was co-founder and owner of Running Wild in Davenport. A long-time runner, Steve was a force on the local running scene. He was a major sponsor of the Bix7 and one of the founders of the Quad City Marathon. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Bears fan. Steve was quiet in his faith but was a passionate follower of Christ. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where he was an usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Davenport Optimist Club.
Those left to honor his memory include daughters, Sophia and Margaret “Maggie” Kilburg both of Davenport, their mother, Mary Kilburg; parents, Merle and Marilyn Kilburg of Bellevue; sisters, Susan (Michael) Wagner of Preston, Iowa and Sandra (Joe) Steinke of Bettendorf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his brother Stan Kilburg, and his brother-in-law, Joe Guise.
Online condolences may be made to Steve’s family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
