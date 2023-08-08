STEVE TIETJENS, age 80, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023, in his favorite
spot, at home on Sabula Lake.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 4 – 6pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at
the Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna with a Time of Sharing at 6 p.m.
