Steve E. Klemme, 66, of Miles, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Memorial Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue
Steve was born July 9, 1954 in Bellevue, the son of Eldon V. and Doris L. (Roe) Klemme. He graduated from Miles High School in 1973. Steve worked for 28 years at International Paper, and then 12 years at ADM. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, a good game of Euchre, and played in a pool league for many years. Steve will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children, Steven (Maddie), Josh, Skyler Klemme, and Tara (Darrin) Farrell; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Peggy (Marty) Mancebo, Keith (Diane) Klemme, Nancy (Chuck) Bentley, Delbert Klemme, and Dennis (Shelia) Klemme.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Karol Mootz; two nephews, Troy and Dustin Klemme; and a niece, Joy Kaiser.
A memorial fund has been established in Steve’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.