Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 60, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away on January 29 at the University of Iowa Hospital.  Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake on Thursday, February 6th from 5:00-8:00pm, and Friday, February 7th at 10:00am with an 11:00am funeral to follow. 