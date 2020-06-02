Stefani R. Ganzer, 30, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and formerly of Andrew, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020, near Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
A private family service and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation will follow the services.
Stefani Reneé Ganzer was born on March 22, 1990 in Dubuque, Iowa, to Brian John and Lori Michel (Millwright) Ganzer. She was a 2008 graduate of Andrew High School and then went to the University of Iowa where she received a degree in Economics in 2012.
Stefani had first worked for Cottingham and Butler in Dubuque as an administrative assistant. She then moved to Milwaukee where she recently obtained her real estate license and was currently working as a server and bartender. She was engaged to be married on Oct. 17, 2020 to her fiancé, Jerod Haldin.
Stefani loved the outdoors and hiking, and spending time with her family especially watching Lifetime Channel movie marathons with her mom. She also loved Lord of the Rings, cooking, and her dog Bilbo.
Those left to honor Stefani’s memory include her fiancé, Jerod Haldin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; her parents, Lori (Pete “Zip” Gebhart) Ganzer of LaMotte, and Brian (Sheryl) Ganzer of Preston; a brother, Mitchell (Lauren) Ganzer of Platteville, Wisconsin; a niece, Josefine Ann Ganzer; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Donna Millwright of LaMotte; and paternal grandmother, Karen Ganzer of Spragueville; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great-grandparents, and her paternal grandfather, Richard Ganzer.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Stefani R. Ganzer memorial fund has been established.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAnd Son.com.
