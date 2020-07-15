Sister Lou Ann (Aquilena) Kilburg, OSF, 76, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital, Dubuque
A private Rite of Final Commendation was held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Mount St. Francis Chapel at a later date. Burial is in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on September 12, 1943 in Bellevue, IA, the daughter of Nick and Frances (Clasen) Kilburg.
Sister Lou Ann entered the Sisters of St. Francis on September 3, 1961 and made final profession of vows on August 12, 1969. Sister received her master’s degree in Religious Studies at Mundelein College in Chicago, IL. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Monticello and Holy Ghost and St. Mary’s, Dubuque and in Illinois at Niles. Sister also served in pastoral ministry among the Lakota people in South Dakota at Mission, Parmelee, St. Francis, Okreek, and Lower Brule. In Clements, Minnesota and Sabula, Iowa she served as Pastoral Administrator. She was most recently a caregiver at Home Instead Senior Care in Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her sisters Norma (David) Sieverding and Judy Moran; brothers Arlin (Bernice) Kilburg and Donald (Viola) Kilburg; sister-in-law Mary Kilburg; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leon Kilburg; and her brother-in-law Michael Moran.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
