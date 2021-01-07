Shirley Delphine Felderman, age 82

Shirley Delphine Felderman, age 82, a life-long resident of Spragueville, devoted much of her life to caring for others. Shirley passed away January 5, 2021 at the Maquoketa Care Center. A private family funeral service with burial in the Spragueville Cemetery will be held.