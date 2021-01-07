Shirley Delphine Felderman, age 82, a life-long resident of Spragueville, devoted much of her life to caring for others. Shirley passed away January 5, 2021 at the Maquoketa Care Center. A private family funeral service with burial in the Spragueville Cemetery will be held.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 30°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:30:27 AM
- Sunset: 04:47:09 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Areas of patchy fog early. Considerable cloudiness. High around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. High 28F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- City approves TIF incentive for OffShore development
- Historic Bellevue site razed
- Lampe True Value sold
- 2020: The Year in Review
- Years Ago in Bellevue
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 1,813 from Monday to 286,679; Jackson adds 23 cases
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 4,560 over the long holiday weekend to 284,866; one-hundred-and-one additional deaths; Jackson adds 20 cases since Thursday
- Years Ago
- First Covid-19 vaccines given in Bellevue, Preston
- First Sioux City baby of 2021 is girl Hikmaa, whose mother also has Jan. 1 birthday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.