Shirley Arlene Mangler, 89, of Chillicothe, IL formerly of Sabula, IA passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021.  She was born on December 9, 1931 in Hauntown, IA, the daughter of Lester and Bertha (Henricksen) Clark.  A public visitation will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2021, from 4pm to 6pm at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL.  Burial will take place on a later date, at Evergreen Cemetery, in Sabula, IA.