Shirley Ann (Goffinet) O’Neill of Leadmine, WI passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was born on June 15, 1939 to Theodore and Alberta (Veach) Goffinet. She grew up in Bellevue, IA and moved to Dubuque, IA after graduation and worked at the Adams Company. She was united in marriage to John “Chuck” O’Neill on January 28, 1961 in Bellevue, IA. They moved to Shullsburg, WI where they farmed in the Township of Seymour and raised their seven children.
She enjoyed singing with Sweet Adelines. She worked as a first responder for Rural Medical along with her husband. Shirley worked for a few years at the Republican Journal in Darlington as a proofreader. She enjoyed writing poetry and short stories and had several published in magazines and poetry books.
She was a true Irishman and loved to have fun and travel with her husband. Over the years they enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, taking trips on the Harley, and taking trips with Super Crost Seed Corn Company. In later years, they enjoyed going on cruises and taking trips in the RV.
Shirley is survived by her husband: Chuck O’Neill; her children: John, Bill (Cindy), Tom (Juanita), Terry, Kenny (Jill), Peggy, and Chris (Katrina); 7 grandchildren; her sister: Sharon (Don) Even; one brother: Ted (Andrea) Goffinet; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; and her sister: Sharlene (John) Runde.
Shirley spent her final year at Care Initiatives Nursing Home in Dubuque where she was taken care of by caring and compassionate staff. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St. Shullsburg) with Fr. Chris Gernetske officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Shirley’s name.
A Celebration of Shirley's life will follow at The Burg in downtown Shullsburg.
