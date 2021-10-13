Shirley A. Busch, 79, of La Motte, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021.
A visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, Iowa with Pastor Will Layton officiating. Family and friends may also gather after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Shirley was born on December 10, 1941, to Harold and Ann (Kueter) Miller. She married Carlton Busch Sr. on January 31, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, Iowa where they’re members.
Shirley farmed alongside her husband and raised their four children Carlton Jr., Allen, Richard, and Rebecca before going to work at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she retired from.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, canning, gambling, and a good game of cards in which she reminded even the youngest that there is “no family in cards.” She also enjoyed escaping the Iowa winters every year in Arizona and caring for her family there.
Surviving is her husband Carlton Busch Sr., three children Carlton Jr. (Janice) Busch of Surprise, Arizona, Richard (Kimberly Reeg) Busch of Dubuque, Iowa, Rebecca (Robert) Harjehausen of La Motte, Iowa, and daughter-in-law Lisa (Tom) Harmon of Zwingle, Iowa. Seven grandchildren Brandon, Ryan, Nathan, Alyssa, Mitchell, Lucas, and Adam, three step-granddaughters Angela, Amy, and Jennifer, nine great grandchildren, and eight step-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters, Betty McPhail and Carol (Bob) Blume, brother Harold (Rita) Miller Jr., and brothers-in-laws Norman (Mary Kay) Busch and Eldon (Donna) Busch.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ann, her son Allen Busch, her brother LeRoy Miller, and four brothers-in-law Harvey and Roger Busch, Gary McPhail and Robert Becker.
A Shirley Busch memorial fund will be established.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital and Grand Meadows for all their loving care they gave to Shirley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.