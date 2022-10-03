Shirley A. (Ambrosy) Black, 77 of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mill Valley Care Center surrounded by her family.
A public visitation will be 9:30 am – 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, followed by a Private Service and burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Shirley was born on May 25, 1945 to Leo and Leola (Kilburg) Ambrosy. She was a graduate of Marquette High School and a member of St Joseph's parish both in Bellevue.
In her younger years she never missed a party. She was an avid garage saler and enjoyed spending time with friends. She had a remarkable memory. Shirley was United in marriage to Vernon McQuistion on September 21st 1964. He proceeded her in death. She then married Ronald Black on June 5th 1971. He also proceeded her in death.
She is survived by her children Kelly McQuistion, Todd McQuistion of Bellevue and Rhonda (Joe) Klein of Springbrook. A brother Larry (Linda) Ambrosy of Bellevue. Grandchildren Nick (Kindal) Klein, Ronald (Taylor) Klein of Springbrook and Elizabeth (Matt) Ehlers of Miles. She is survived by great grandchildren Christopher, Caitlyn, Cadence, Rylee Addison and Ronald. In-laws Merlin McQuisti0n, Nick (Traci) McQuistion, Marvin (Vicki) McQuistion, Ora Eggers, Joe (Phyllis) Black, a stepdaughter Sandy Hansen of Phoenix AZ., many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by both husbands, parents, in-laws Floyd and Belle Black, Charles and Vi McQuistion, Bill Eggers, Erma (Marvin) Yarolem, Bertha (Jim) King, Bernice (Ed) Dalton, Fran (Bud) Van Horn, Richard (Shirley) Black and many dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mill Valley Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
