Shirley A. (Ambrosy) Black, 77

Shirley A. (Ambrosy) Black, 77 of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mill Valley Care Center surrounded by her family.

A public visitation will be 9:30 am – 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, followed by a Private Service and burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. 