Shelly Lynn Stoddard, age 53, of Dewitt, Iowa and previously of Maquoketa and Sabula, passed into the arms of her God, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa.  Graveside internment will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula.  Family and friends are invited to honor Shelly’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.