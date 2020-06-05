Shane Nelson Latta passed away on June 1, 2020, in Mesa, AZ, at the age of 59. He was born May 17, 1961, in Iowa Falls, IA, son of Roliffe and Sandra Latta.
He attended Bellevue Community Grade School and graduated from Bellevue Community HS in 1979. He lettered in Tennis and Cross-Country Track.
He moved to Mesa, AZ in 1983 where he spent most of his life in sales, primarily the auto industry, until he semi-retired in 2018.
He enjoyed hiking in the Superstition Mountains, camping in Northern Arizona and sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River in Bellevue. He was a huge Beatles fan and collected anything Beatles related. He was also on Facebook and very outspoken about politics. He was so outspoken he was kicked off Facebook twice but eventually reinstated.
He is survived by his three brothers - Mickey Latta (Carol) of Mesa, AZ, Jan Latta (Mary) of Oklahoma City, OK and David Latta (Susan) of Plymouth, MN, 5 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Brockhage, of Bellevue, in 2016.
Services will be at the Presbyterian Church in Bellevue on Friday, June 12, with visitation from 1pm to 2pm with services at 2pm.
