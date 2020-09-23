Seth L. Wilson, age 62

Seth L. Wilson, age 62, of Miles, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, following complications from injuries sustained in a March 2020 work accident. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Preston, Iowa. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 at Faith Lutheran Church in Andover, with burial to follow at Andover Cemetery.