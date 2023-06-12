Scott Edward Randall, age 61, of Miles IA, passed away on June 8, 2023, in his home due to health complications. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, IA. Visitation will take place at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, as well as one hour prior to Friday’s Mass. Burial will occur at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Preston. Family and friends are invited to share in Scott’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
