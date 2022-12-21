Scott Alan Bormann, age 51

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Extremely cold wind chills are expected with values as cold as 35 to 45 below. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on dangerous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to below a quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches, leading to power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground blizzard conditions are expected with occasional whiteouts in open and rural areas. This will be a long duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start. Plan holiday travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&