Scott Alan Bormann, age 51, of Preston, IA, passed away at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, IA on December 19, 2022.  A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston, on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11 a.m.  Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to Friday’s Mass.  Cremation rites will follow the services.  Family and friends are encouraged to share in Scott’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.