Sara J. Holtz, 80, of Maquoketa passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at West Wing Place in Dewitt.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10 :30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. There will be a time to greet Sara Jane’s Family one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Sara Jane was born on July 12, 1941 in Dubuque to Raynold and Olevia (Welu) Kunkel. Sara graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to her husband Gary L. Holtz on July 7, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. She helped her husband on their family farm while raising their four children. Sara enjoyed watching birds, gardening and planting flowers. Sara loved to cook and bake.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Gary (Cathleen) Holtz of Delmar, Theresa (Bradley) Taliaferro of Delmar, Jeffrey (Lisa) Holtz of Maquoketa, Kathryn (Randy) Shanahan of Maquoketa , 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two brothers; Charles (Mary Frances) Kunkel and John (Maggie) Kunkel and brother-in-law Joseph Tilp.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sister Mary Jane Tilp.
Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Sara Jane Holtz Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
