Sandra “Sandy” Jean Barten

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Barten

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Barten, of Miles, IA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, at her home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, IA. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.