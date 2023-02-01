Sandra “Sandy” Jean Barten, of Miles, IA, passed away Wednesday, January 25, at her home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, IA. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Bellevue, IA
Today
Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
