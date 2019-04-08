Sandra Lee Barbara (Gerlich) Drury, 80, passed away on, Friday, April 05, 2019, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. on, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Tuesday morning from 8:30 am – 9:30 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery rural Green Island.
Sandra was born June 16, 1938 in Bellevue, the daughter of Lawrence John “Punky” and Lavita Ann (Lauterborn) Gerlich. She graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1956. Sandra married Darrell Everett Drury on March 3, 1958, he passed on April 24, 1981. She raised 10 children, worked at the Button Factory in Bellevue and Oxford Speaker Factory in Sabula. Sandra enjoyed playing BINGO, embroidery, canning, active in her church, and loved birds. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Vickie Drury, Bruce (Valerie) Drury, Carla (David) Ehlers, Charlene Rexroat, Darrell Drury, Jr., Douglas Drury, Christy (Randy) Neece, Brian Drury, Cheryl (Gary) Taplin, and Carrie (Jeff) Small; 19 grandchildren; 18 soon to be 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren and 1 on the way; siblings, David Gerlich, Margaret Lund, and Rita (Harold) Miller Jr.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Neil Gerlich and Janet (Donald) Wohlers; and a brother in-law, Richard Lund.
