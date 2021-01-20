Ryker Edward Huizenga

Ryker Edward Huizenga was called to heaven unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Born, October 5, 2020, Ryker is the beloved son of Trent and Kelly (King) Huizenga, of Spragueville, IA. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 5pm at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Preston, IA. Visitation will take place from 3pm to 5pm, before the service.