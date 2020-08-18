Ruth Gerlach, 82, of Delmar passed away at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport, IA. on Aug. 16, 2020.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Delmar, IA. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Dawson Funeral Home in Maquoketa from 3 – 7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Burial is at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Delmar following the service.
Ruth Ann was born on July 4, 1938, in Delmar, Iowa, to Orie and Anna (Banowetz) McCloy. She was a graduate of Delmar High School. She married Kenneth Gerlach on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She was well known in the community, working for Jack and Jill for 20 years as well as working for Kwik Star and baking at Sweet Things Bakery.
Ruth was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Delmar, The Rosary Society, Red Hat Society and was also involved with the Iowa Donor Network Support Group. She enjoyed socializing and going to casinos and traveling to Branson. Gardening and cooking were her specialties and she was known for her famous potato salad and chocolate chip cookies. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children Paul (Sandra) Gerlach of Maquoketa, James (Mary Lou) Gerlach of Bellevue, Mark (Carmen) Gerlach of Delmar, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Shirley McCloy of Maquoketa, Darlene Helmle of Springbrook, Carol Gerlach of Springbrook, brothers-in-law; Gene (Kristine) Banowetz of Charlotte and Ron (Duetta) Banowetz of Charlotte.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Kenneth, sisters Kate and Mary, brothers; Robert, Gene, Jim and Joe and two siblings in infancy, Laverne and Janice.
Memorials may be directed to Ruth’s family in her honor.
Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.