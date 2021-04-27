Rosalyn J. Mommsen, age 89

Rosalyn J. Mommsen, age 89

Rosalyn J. Mommsen, age 89, of Clinton, IA, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at her daughter's home in Clinton, IA.  A public visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Preston, from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.  A public graveside service will take place at Miles City Cemetery at 3pm.  In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.  Family and friends are invited to share in Rosalyn's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.