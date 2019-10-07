Rosalie (Ries) Ploessl, 70, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Visitation will be 4:00 pm-7:00 pm, Monday October 7, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue with a 7:00 pm Prayer Services. Private Family burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Rosalie was born February 4, 1949, the daughter of Melvin “Doc” and Kathleen “Katie” (Rubel) Ries. She married Arthur “Art” Ploessl on November 30, 1963, he passed on February 24, 2015. Rosalie worked in the sewing room at Flexsteel for over 30 years. She was a member and the treasurer of St. Donatus Community Club for many decades, loved bowling, golf, and playing softball. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Rick (Laurie) Ploessl and Lori (Mark) Heiar; six grandchildren, Amber Ploessl, Dustin Ploessl, Colton Ploessl, and Jakob Ploessl, Miranda Heiar and Travis Heiar; 2 great-grandchildren, Selena and Arianna; siblings, Ron (Patricia) Ries, Rita Putman, Becky (Kevin) Hurlburt, Roxey (Doug) Kueter, Randy (Linda) Ries, and a sister in-law, Barb Ries.
Rosalie was preceded in death; her husband, Art; her parents; grandchildren, Justin and Ann Heiar, and Lindsay Ploessl; siblings, Bob Ries, Ruth Weimerskirk; brothers in-law, Steve Putman and Larry Weimerskirk.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, CNA’s, and therapist of Stonehill, Mill Valley, and Hospice. You all are truly angels walking amongst us.
A memorial fund has been established in Rosalie’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.