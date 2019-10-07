Rosalie (Ries) Ploessl, 70

Weather Alert

.MONDAY AFTERNOON RIVER UPDATE. MORE RAIN IS EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK WHICH COULD PUSH RIVER LEVELS HIGHER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:30 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.5 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.5 FEET SATURDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE AFTER SUNDAY. * IMPACT, AT 17.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS BASTEN ROAD IN EAST DUBUQUE. &&