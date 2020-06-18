Rosalee M. “ Nanno” (Jackson) Schlecht, 80, of Miles, most recently of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Monday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue.
It is recommended to utilize masks during the visitation at the funeral home and at the funeral mass and that you practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV. Rosalee’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. If you choose to give a memorial in Rosalee’s memory please send it to Hachmann Funeral Home at 100 N. 6th St., Bellevue, IA 52031, c/o Rosalee’s Family. The family encourages memorials to Hospice of Jackson County in Rosalee’s memory.
Rosalee was born May 12, 1940, the daughter of Imo and Eleanor (Laffey) Jackson. She married Richard L. Schlecht, Sr. on August 22, 1959, he passed on November 10, 1994. Rosalee later married Joseph Gerlach, Jr., he passed in 2009. She was always on the go, enjoyed sending and receiving greeting cards and writing jiffy notes. Rosalee and Bev enjoyed tootling around. She worked at International Paper for over 30years, then East Central Schools, and all that time also helped on the farm with Chicken Hatchery and ran a lunch wagon on the weekends. Rosalee made the best pies. She and her families favorite time of the year was Christmas. She was a fan of John Wayne and Rosalee cherished more than anything where her “Nanno Days” with Hadley.
Survivors include her children, Richard (Sandy) Schlecht, Jr. of Bellevue, Etta (Greg) Culver of Miles; 2 grandchildren, Katie (James) Wilke and Marie (Ryan) Forret; 3 great-grandchildren, Hadley, Luke, and Finley; siblings, Wayne (Norma) Jackson, Beverly Sullivan; and a sisters in-law, Janice Jackson, Rita Wiegert, and Joann Schlecht.
Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Marcella; her two husbands; a brother, Virgil Jackson, and brothers in-law, Bernard Sullivan, Raymond Wiegert, and Joseph Schlecht.
