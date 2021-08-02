Ronald Earl Flemming, 68, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. A graveside service was held July 17, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, Sabula.
Ronald was born July 4, 1953, the son of Roland and Beatrice (Rogers) Flemming in Savanna, Illinois. He attended Sabula High School, graduating with the Class of 1971. Ronald graduated Cum Laude from the University of Dubuque, where he earned degrees in business, economics and psychology. Ronald worked as the Sabula City Clerk for 25 years and enjoyed collecting antiques.
Ronald will be dearly missed by his sister, Ronda Taplin; five nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great-nieces.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Beatrice, and a brother-in-law, James Taplin.
