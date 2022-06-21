Ronald Banowetz, age 82 of Charlotte, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Wheatland Manor Nursing Center in Wheatland, surrounded by his loving wife and family. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sugar Creek. Burial will be in the Church cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 – 7 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa, and one hour prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 50%
- Feels Like: 110°
- Heat Index: 110°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 96°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:25:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:03 PM
- Dew Point: 75°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values around 100 to 105 expected. A few locations may see readings up to 110 this afternoon! * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 14 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 96°
Heat Index: 109°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 94°
Heat Index: 106°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 12 mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 9 mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 6 mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
