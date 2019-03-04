Roland J. Petesch, 96, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 01, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue and again Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Roland was born March 18, 1922 in Bellevue, the son of Louis and Mary (Deichelbohrer) Petesch. He served his county in the US Navy during WW II. Roland married Adella M. Welsch on January 27, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, she passed on December 16, 2004. He was a lifelong farmer and loved the land, member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Roland was a hard worker, good neighbor, honest man, and a 4-H leader. He was a Pioneer Seed Customer for over 70 years, and was still farming well into his 90’s. Roland loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going for car rides with his wife and in later years with his daughter.
Survivors include his children, Terry (Gloria) Petesch of Bellevue, Randy (Rhonda) Petesch of Bellevue, and Kathy (Del) Steenhard of Manchester; 5 grandchildren, Brian (Allison) Steenhard, Adam (Lisa) Steenhard, Sean (Carrie) Petesch, Steven Petesch, and Nathan Petesch (Eileen McGuine); 7 great-grandchildren, Lily, Leyton, Landri, Braden, Abigail, Lincoln, and Maximus; and his twin brother, Ronald (Lois) Petesch; sister in-law, Elsie Welsch Doser and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Gordon (Bendina) Petesch and Vera Herrig.
A memorial fund has been established in Roland’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.