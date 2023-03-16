Roger Stoddard, 30

Roger Stoddard loved being a Dad. Sharing chocolate milk and donuts and playing legos with Dominic made him the happiest. At the age of 30, Roger was taken too early, Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa after a tragic accident. A Memorial gathering will be held 10 – 11 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, followed by a service at 11 am. All friends and family are invited.