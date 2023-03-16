Roger Stoddard, 30

Weather Alert

...Strong Winds with Rain changing to Snow Tonight... Northwest winds will increase and become sustained near 30 mph and gust up to 45 mph at times. This will make for difficult travel for high profile vehicles, especially on north to south roadways. In addition, the northwest winds will usher in much colder air causing rain to change over to a period of sleet and snow tonight. Visibilities in the snow could be reduced to a mile or less due to the strong winds. Accumulations under an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible. Some slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses, as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark. Be alert for these changing conditions if traveling late tonight.