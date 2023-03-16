Roger Stoddard, 30

Roger Stoddard loved being a Dad. Sharing chocolate milk and donuts and playing legos with Dominic made him the happiest. At the age of 30, Roger was taken too early, Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa after a tragic accident. A Memorial gathering will be held 10 – 11 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, followed by a service at 11 am. All friends and family are invited.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:11:59 AM
- Sunset: 07:09:03 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 0.74 mi
Today
Periods of snow and windy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Periods of snow and windy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weather Alert
...Strong Winds with Rain changing to Snow Tonight... Northwest winds will increase and become sustained near 30 mph and gust up to 45 mph at times. This will make for difficult travel for high profile vehicles, especially on north to south roadways. In addition, the northwest winds will usher in much colder air causing rain to change over to a period of sleet and snow tonight. Visibilities in the snow could be reduced to a mile or less due to the strong winds. Accumulations under an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible. Some slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses, as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark. Be alert for these changing conditions if traveling late tonight.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 20 mph
Precip: 81% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: NW @ 20 mph
Precip: 85% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.37 mi
Wind: NW @ 21 mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: NW @ 22 mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 21 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 21 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 21 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 21 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
