 Roger J. Stoecken, 74

Roger J. Stoecken, age 74 of Preston, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church in Preston. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at the church and from 9:30 AM until the service time Saturday. A luncheon will follow the Mass in the church hall. Casket bearers will be Kevin, Dean and Andy Stoecken, David Fiest, Cletus Heister and Phil DeWitt. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Roger was born in Jackson County on July 21, 1944, the son of Frederick and Sylvia (Soll) Stoecken. He married Margaret Atkinson on October 13, 1962 at St. Mary’s Church in Clinton. Margaret passed away on February 12, 2017. He grew up on his family farm north of Preston. He had been employed at Caterpillar for over 10 years while owning and operating Stoecken Construction. He later was a truck driver for A.D.M. Trucking. Roger was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Preston Volunteer Fire Department, the Masonic Grand Lodge in Bellevue and had been a Boy Scout leader. He had a passion for woodworking and following his retirement was the town’s handyman, helping friends out with their special projects.
Roger is survived by his son, Michael (Kelly) Stoecken of Preston; 3 daughters, Mary Kay (Rory) Stone of Clinton, Michelle (Curtis) Farley of Clinton and Melanie (Brad) Davis of Darlington, WI; 8 grandchildren, Kiira, Heather and Rory “Calvin” Stone, Elesha (Adrian) Martinez, Tricia (Adam) Landheer, Shawn Farley, and Jacob and Markell Stoecken; 7 great grandchildren, William, Rowan, Hendrix, Michael, Gideon, Chloe and Nolan; a brother, Fred Stoecken of Bellevue and 3 sisters, Doris (Earl) Shields of Albany, IL, and Laurel (Bob) Nelson and Linda (Norman) Jaeger both of Inverness, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Louise. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
