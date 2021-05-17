Roger F. Miller, 74, of LaMotte Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 13th, 2021 at Mercy One in Dubuque.
A private family service and burial at St. Catherine cemetery will be held with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 18th from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Happy's Place in Dubuque.
Roger was born on November 9th, 1946 in Dubuque, IA the son of Arthur and Florence (Hingtgen) Miller, the youngest of 5 children. He served time in the United States Army reserves for 8 years.
Roger married Maureen Murphy in 1967. They started their farming life together in 1970 near LaMotte. He also worked in Alaska for 4 years as a mechanic. A very strong-willed man with an opinion for everyone, and a great worth ethic. He had a passion for home building, farming, collecting farm toys and loved classic cars.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen, Children; Jeff (Diane) Miller of Farley, IA, Mark (Brenda) Miller of LaMotte, IA, Jenny (Dave) Cota of LaMotte, IA, Grandchildren; Samantha and Alyssa Miller, Kaden Miller, Beau and Anna Cota, Siblings; Darlene (Bill) Conrad, Joan Gloeckner, Bill (Mary) Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Miller, His Brother, Stanley Miller, his brother-in-law, Clarence Gloeckner, and his mother and father-in-law Steve and Sue Murphy.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
