Rodney H. Jones, 74, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. Memorial Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation in Bellevue. Graveside Services with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be at 6:30 pm also on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Rodney was born July 28, 1947 in Davenport, the son of Herbert and Hazel (Lybarger) Jones. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Rodney married Kris Cummings on August 25, 1977. He enjoyed motorcycles and tending to his house plants. Rodney owned a satellite installation business, was a handyman, and also a Teamsters Truck driver for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Kris; their children, Erica (Steed) Smith, Tasha (Matt) Cook, Dustin (Ashley Loso) Jones, and Aaron (Jessica) Jones; grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, and Jaxton Jones, Addie Cook, Lydia, Indiana, and Knox Jones; siblings, Judy (Jason) Strenski, Ella Schaeffer, Dennis Jones, Lynn Martin, Dan (Liz) Clark, Randy Jones; sisters in-law, Kim (Clayton) Mohr, and Kari (Curt) Lane; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Nyx Angelica Jones.
Memorials may be directed to the Jackson County Humane Society in Rodney’s memory.
