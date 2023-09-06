Robert Witte, age 82 of Waurika, OK and formerly of Wheatland, passed away at his home on September 5, 2023. A graveside service officiated by Diane Prichard will be held on Wednesday September 13 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Wheatland.
Bob was born 8/28/1941 in Wheatland, Iowa to Louis and Emogene Witte.
He graduated from Wheatland High School and joined the military at 17 serving his country in the Marine Corp in Vietnam. He was enlisted for 8 years until his brother was killed. After the service he did carpentry until going into the insurance business, and from there decided to go back to Wheatland to farm the family farms. Bob retired at the age of 62 and moved to Bellevue with his wife Cheryl where they built a new house and got into the cutting horse business while also running a western store. In 2006 Bob and Cheryl sold the western store and purchased land in Oklahoma, living in Wilson a few years before moving to Waurika where they built their retirement home. Bob truly enjoyed his horses and cattle.
Bob is survived by his wife Cheryl; sons Nick (Andrea) O’Brian of Cedar Rapids and Steven Witte of California; daughters Kristen O’Brian of Ringling, OK, and Lori Witte of Florida; grandsons Devin O’Brian of Ringling, OK and Derek Witte.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger Witte.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.chapmanfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.