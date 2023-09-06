Robert Witte, age 82

Robert Witte, age 82 of Waurika, OK and formerly of Wheatland, passed away at his home on September 5, 2023. A graveside service officiated by Diane Prichard will be held on Wednesday September 13 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Wheatland.

Bob was born 8/28/1941 in Wheatland, Iowa to Louis and Emogene Witte.