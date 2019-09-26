Robert Wayne House, age 69 of Sabula, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, there is a memorial fund established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Robert was born October 22, 1949, the son of Carlisle and Lois (Coleman) House in Savanna, Illinois. He was raised on the family farm west of Sabula and attended Sabula High School, graduating with the Class of 1967.
Robert was a life-long farmer and enjoyed watching crops from planting to harvest. He was an avid Packers, Hawkeyes, and Iowa State Cyclones fan. He was well-versed in family and local history. Robert enjoyed spending time talking with friends and complaining about the weather.
Robert will be missed by his son, Matthew (Abby) House of Ankeny, Iowa; three brothers, Raymond (Wendy) House of Preston, Iowa, Richard (Kathy) House of Sabula and Randy (Chrystal) House of Sabula; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roger.
