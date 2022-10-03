Robert Patrick Gelms 73
Bob Passed away in Minneapolis Minnesota on October 2 ,2022.
Bob was known locally as one of the original people to turn the "haunted" Castle of Bellevue into the
Mont Rest Inn and was an air personality at several local radio stations in Davenport and Dubuque, Iowa.
Born in Chicago in 1949, he was the eldest child of eight.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert K and Virginia Gelms, his brother and a sister. He is survived by five sisters.
He has two daughters: Virginia Gelms of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dr. Bridget Gelms (Sean Hanson) of San Francisco, California from his marriage to Christine Zraick- Baker. Bob has a stepdaughter Caryn Eldridge (David Eldridge) of Evanston,Ill.
He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ruby and Bruce Eldridge.
In his early life, he attended Seminary School but decided he wanted a creative career instead.
He received a degree from Northern Illinois University to become a writer.
While attending College, he worked at the campus radio station. After he graduated, he sought a career in radio broadcasting.
He became a nationally famous radio personality and record producer. He was a drive time on Air personality at WXRT in Chicago and the station music director /producer. He also worked and was the afternoon drive jock at the Loop in Chicago. Bob produced a Grammy nominated record in 1985 called Blues Deluxe, named for his Radio show on WXRT in Chicago. It was the last record ever recorded with legendary blues singer Muddy Waters. His radio career included discovering such groups as Genesis and being the first music director to play them on air in the United States. His friends included Bob Seger, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, B.B. King and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few.
Bob was an accomplished guitarist in his own right.
After his radio career he wrote for several publications including Playboy Magazine and 365 Ink. He was also an investment broker at one time.
He is loved and will be missed by his Family and Friends. Condolences can be sent to bobgelmsmemory@gmail.com
