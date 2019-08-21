Robert M. (Bob) Jacobs of Acworth, Georgia, born September 28,1934, passed peacefully after illness on June 12, 2019. Bob is survived by his wife, Annamarie Keegan Jacobs and son Thomas (TJ) Jacobs and his wife Jennifer (Hice). He was born in Bellevue, Iowa to parents Joseph and Leona Jacobs where he grew up with his surviving sisters Elaine Van Vlek, Ruth Ann Yarborough and Sharon Kay Jacobs and previously deceased brothers Joseph Jacobs and Dale Jacobs. He is survived by many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Bob was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Catherine of Siena for over 35 years. He enjoyed his time as a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul thrift store where he drew on his years of retail experience in menswear and jewelry.
A natural athlete, Bob grew up playing basketball at St. Joseph's High School in Bellevue, became an avid golfer and played league softball and ALTA team tennis. He also enjoyed regular card games with friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, Monroe, Wisconsin.
