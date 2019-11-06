Robert J. “Hoppy” Hoppenjan, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 3, 2019 at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8th, 2019 at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue with Rev. Dennis Miller officiating and Msgr. Dan Knepper as concelebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church until time of mass.
Bob was born on April 1, 1948, the son of Charles and Carrie (Burke) Hoppenjan. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1966, then attended Bellin Memorial Hospital School of Respiratory Therapy in Green Bay, WI and graduated in 1970. He went on to complete his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of Dubuque.
He married Mary Kaye Vosberg on May 4th, 1968 and they share two children: Jason Hoppenjan of Dubuque and Trina (Josh) Miller of Bellevue.
On May 18, 1985 Bob married Renee (Tucker) Stecklein and they raised their daughter, Naomi (Brad) Feldott of Dubuque. They were then a family of five and have always felt so fortunate to have such a loving, blended family.
Bob spent most of his career working in respiratory therapy at Mercy in Dubuque. He also enjoyed several years working for Burnett Thiel Ford in Maquoketa. In most recent years, Bob was honored to serve his community as Kettle Director for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.
Bob was proud to have served in the Navy from 1967-1969. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 273. He was a 4th degree knight for the Knights of Columbus. He spent many years as chairman serving on the Parish Council for St. Joseph’s Church in Bellevue. He was also very involved in the Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) where he made many lifelong friends.
Bob and Renee enjoyed much of their time together at Timberlake Resort in Mt. Carroll, IL. Bob spent many hours landscaping and working on the campground. He could often be found bartending behind the Margarita “Hoppy” Bar.
Anyone who knew Hoppy knows he loved to tell stories and visit with anyone. He couldn’t go anywhere without running into someone he knew. If he met you, he would remember your name no matter how much time had passed.
He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching the games with his family. He lived every day to the fullest and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Renee, of 34 years. Three children: Jason Hoppenjan of Dubuque, Trina (Josh) Miller of Bellevue, and Naomi (Brad) Feldott of Dubuque. Grandchildren: Cohl Kueter, Kourtney Hoppenjan, Kailey Miller, Jackson Feldott, Joey Feldott and Millie Feldott.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; sisters Eileen, Marie, Florence and Joyce; brothers Harold, Charles and Richard.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa Street Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
