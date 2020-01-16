Robert Flemming, age 96

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX AT TIMES OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN, WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA FROM LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE LIKLEY, ALONG WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF SNOW MAY OCCUR IN AREAS THAT REMAIN IN SNOW FOR LONGER DURATIONS AND AT HEAVY SNOWFALL RATES. THERE ALSO MAY BE A PERIOD OF SLEET ACCUMULATION. STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS GUSTING TO 30 MPH FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMBINED WITH THE FALLING PRECIPITATION WILL ADD TO THE HAZARD. THEN, VERY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 45 MPH BY SATURDAY MORNING WILL LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WITH GREATLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. THE WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES TO PRODUCE WIND CHILLS TO 15 BELOW ZERO BY SATURDAY EVENING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH PRODUCING NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&