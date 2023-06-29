Robert D. Meyer, 83, of Preston passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
In honor of Robert’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded and per his wishes, no services are being held. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bellevue.
Robert Dale was born on August 20, 1939 in Bellevue, Iowa to Raymond and Wilheminia (Schroeder) Meyer. On July 29, 1961 he was united in marriage to Janice Guckenberger at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Springbrook. His true passion was farming where he spent countless hours tending to his crop and livestock. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, fishing and spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters; Kelly (Michael) Stoecken, Terri (John) Krogman both of Preston, Janet (Mike) Tegeler of Manchester, eight grandchildren; Jacob (Sherry) Stoecken, Markell (Briar Detwiler) Stoecken, Nathan (Krystal) Krogman, Brady (Sydney Bailey) Krogman, Corey Krogman, Lauren (Brady) Oldag, Shelby Reader and Reilly Reader, six great-grandchildren ; Alex, Ryker, Robert, Koltin, Remi, Bennett and a sister Shirley Torkelson of Plainfield, Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, a daughter Lori Reader and a brother-in-law Howard Torkelson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Robert Meyer Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
