Robert D. Kostenbader, Jr., 76, of Freeport, died Monday May 23, 2022, at FHN Memorial Hospital. Robert was born on May 23, 1946, in Freeport, the son of Robert D. and Virginia (Keister) Kostenbader Sr. Robert married Cynthia Sue Graff March 18, 1968. Mrs. Kostenbader passed away August 24, 2014. Robert worked at Honeywell for over 30 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran, Freeport Moose Lodge, and Freeport Eagles Club. Robert coached Freeport Little League baseball for many seasons. He enjoyed fishing, especially on the Mississippi River in Bellevue, Iowa. Robert was also an avid bowler. Surviving Robert are his one son, Michael T. (Heather) Kostenbader of Freeport; his brothers, Kenneth (Marlene) Kostenbader and Phillip Kostenbader both of Freeport; his sisters, Shirley Nelson and Cheryl Kostenbader of Freeport; three grandchildren, Joshua (Kelsey) Kostenbader, Jessica (Clay) Britton, and Coltan Brattrud. Also surviving is close friend, Stephanie Baker; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday May 27, 2022, at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. Rev. Dr. Willis Schwichtenberg will officiate. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. A memorial has been established in Robert's memory.