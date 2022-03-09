Robert C. Luckey, 75, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Friday morning, March 4, 2022, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
At Peace Cremation Services have taken place. A private family burial will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa, at a later date.
Robert Charles Luckey was born on December 1, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa, to Robert Kendall and Mary Eleanor (Meyers) Luckey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany during the Vietnam War. He married Gloria Jean Bennett on July 20, 1966 in Clinton, Iowa.
Robert had worked as a bricklayer for many years in Colorado, and then was a self-employed truck driver who owned and operated a dump truck until retiring and moving home to Iowa.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Gloria Jean Luckey of Bellevue, IA; and a sister, Sally (Duane) Marvin of Preston, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his five-year-old son Robert C. Luckey Jr.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Online Condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
