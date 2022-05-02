Robert “Bobby” Weber, 76, of Bellevue, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at St. Donatus Catholic Church. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at St. Donatus Catholic Church. Burial will be in church cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Bobby was born September 23, 1945 in rural St. Donatus, the son of Neil and Rose (Flammang) Weber. Bobby married Donna Backes on November 18, 1967, she passed on December 8, 1986. He married Peg Roling on September 4, 1988. He was a lifetime farmer and loved his Case IH tractors. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children, Terry (Elizabeth) Weber, Scott Weber, Tricia (Scott) Holdgrafer, and Samantha (James) Sanford; grandchildren, Tye, Kasen, Dominic, Austin, Ashton, Mason, Raylan, Justus, and Morgan; step-daughters, Andi, Billie Jo, and Crystal; siblings, Gary (Sharon) Weber, Diane (Roger) Michels, Connie (Steve) Schelegel, and Mary Ann (James) Klein; sisters in-law, Bildad Weber and Sue Weber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; brothers, Eldie and Richard Weber; and a daughter in-law, Heather Aldrich.
A memorial fund has been established in Bobby’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
