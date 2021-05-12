Robert “Bob” W. Engelman, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am – 10:00 am, also Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial with Military Honors Conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue - Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37
Please utilize masks during the services at the funeral home and church and respect social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Bob was born October 18, 1932 in Dubuque, the son of Edwin and Mary (Gretchen) Engelman. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in 1951, where he excelled in baseball and earned a full ride scholarship to play at Bradley University where he earned a degree in Engineering. Bob served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Bob married Marcelline Sieverding on August 4, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. He was a Senior Engineer at the John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in October 31, 1994, after 39 years of service. Bob was a longtime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Bellevue American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, Bellevue Golf Club, and played many years for the Bellevue Braves. He enjoyed animals, especially dogs, and his special dog Nikki. Bob enjoyed gardening, camping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Marcy; children, Steve (Betty) Engelman, Curt (Kim Tredway) Engelman, Jane (Jeff) Gonner, Jill (Loras) Herrig, and Jackie (Rick) Keil; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many other extended relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Burlin Yost; and father and mother in-law, Lawrence and Lucille Sieverding.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bob’s Memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
